Cody Rhodes forgot important rule of wrestling on RAW, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE aired another action-packed episode of RAW this week, featuring Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. According to former head writer Vince Russo, Rhodes made a significant mistake before the match started.

The match ended in a disqualification win for The American Nightmare after Nakamura sprayed red mist on his face again. This could mean the feud between the Japanese veteran and Rhodes is far from over.

Expand Tweet

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was critical of Rhodes' entrance. The American Nightmare came out to a massive pop from the crowd and interacted with fans in the arena. Russo, however, felt that the former champion should have been serious due to the situation.

“Two weeks ago, two weeks ago, bro, Cody Rhodes got the poison mist in the eyes. Okay, so this is the first time he is going to see Nakamura since the dreaded poison mist, and what is he doing, bro? He’s hugging people, he’s signing autographs on his way to the ring, he’s giving two little kids his belt, that’s exactly what I’m talking about.” (6:56 - 7:29)

Russo further blamed WWE's creative team for not reminding the wrestlers to behave according to the situation when they walk out to the ring.

“Bro, they forget. They simply forget, and there’s nobody to remind them, so he’s coming down the ring skip to my loo, and I’m like, okay." (8:25 - 8:36)

Since the feud is seemingly set to continue, it'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can avenge the recent attacks by Nakamura.

What did you think of RAW's main event? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW if you use any quotes from the article and embed the YouTube video.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.