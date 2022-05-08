"Looking like a cheap car salesman" - Dusty Rhodes' former opponent buries Cody Rhodes

Jerry Lawler had some harsh words for Cody Rhodes before the latter's match against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Cody returned to the company after six years at WrestleMania 38 as Rollins' surprise opponent. Heading into their much-anticipated rematch, the latest episode of RAW saw The American Nightmare come out on top in a brawl with his current rival.

After the show, Jerry Lawler appeared on RAW Talk and gave his take — while staying in character — on Cody Rhodes' look:

"When is somebody going to talk about the elephant in the room, or should I say, the elephant on his neck? [Laughs] Come on, man! Why don't he just go the full Mike Tyson and get something stupid tattooed right on his face? The guy comes out tonight looking like a cheap car salesman. He shouldn't even be in the same ring with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins."

Brad Williams @funnybrad No one:

Absolutely no one:

Cody Rhodes: What’s that? I should get a neck tattoo? No one: Absolutely no one:Cody Rhodes: What’s that? I should get a neck tattoo? https://t.co/lQZa9D7zch

While Cody emerged victorious from their previous encounter, it would be interesting to see if Rollins wins this time around at WrestleMania Backlash. Such an outcome could set up one more clash between the two stars.

Jerry Lawler compares Cody Rhodes to Dusty Rhodes

Since The American Nightmare's WWE comeback, his main goal has been to capture a world title. Dusty Rhodes, Cody's late father, had challenged for the WWE Championship in 1977 — then called the WWWF Championship — but could not win the gold.

Jerry Lawler, who has faced both men in one-on-one competition, claimed that Dusty had more charisma and talent than the former AEW star. He showcased his best heel tactics and questioned Cody's ability to win the world championship:

"I'm going to tell you something — Dusty Rhodes had more charisma and more talent in his little finger than Cody has in his entire body. And like Seth said, Dusty couldn't win the championship — and he had all the charisma and the talent. What makes Cody think that he's going to win the championship?"

