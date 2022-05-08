×
"He's got to be the ugliest guy in WWE right now" - Jerry Lawler on RAW star

Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007
Kartik Arry
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 08, 2022 09:18 PM IST
Jerry Lawler recently expressed — while staying in character — that he does not believe Elias and Ezekiel are two separate WWE Superstars.

Last month, Elias was repackaged as his younger brother, Ezekiel, when he returned to Monday Night RAW. Babyfaces on television were booked to accept that both characters are indeed separate people. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens, who is a heel, was presented as someone who believed that they are the same person with different looks.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler mentioned that he preferred Elias' appearance back when he sported a beard. The WWE Hall of Famer was up to his heel shenanigans while commenting on the latter's current look.

"Let's face it. I don't know what his plan was because he [Ezekiel] looked so much better with the beard. Without the beard, it looks like his neck threw up. I mean, he's got to be the ugliest guy in WWE right now," said Lawler.
Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo real name for both Elias and Ezekiel (Elias' Younger Brother) has taken two separate gimmicks and got both of them over both as a Heel and Babyface needs to be talked about more than it currently is https://t.co/iuhzIdXgxI

Ezekiel recently admitted that it had been months since he last saw his brother, adding to the bizarreness of the character. According to him, Elias will "pop back up when it feels right."

Jerry Lawler praises Alpha Academy after their WWE RAW match against Ezekiel and The Street Profits

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured a six-man tag team match as the opening contest — Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and Kevin Owens vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Ezekiel.

. @FightOwensFight's quest to expose Ezekiel as a liar continues..#WWE #WWERaw @IAmEliasWWE https://t.co/GBhgc0LQms

In the match's final stages, KO's quick interference allowed Gable to roll up Elias' younger brother and win. Jerry Lawler commended the heels for ensuring that Ezekiel came up short for his team.

"I love the way that Chad and Otis are so tight. I mean, they're so close. And then I finally figured out why — it's that Chad can't escape the gravitational pull of Otis! But, together, it makes them a great team, man. That was a big win tonight. I was really glad to see it — it exposed that liar Ezekiel for what he is."

Interestingly, Chad Gable also does not believe that Ezekiel and Elias are different people. He recently sent a warning to the RAW star, and you can read all about it right here.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Debottam Saha
