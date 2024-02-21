Cody Rhodes gives away 10-time WWE champion's personal items to fans after RAW goes off-air

Cody Rhodes has turned into a fan favorite since his return to WWE. The American Nightmare suffered his second pinfall loss on the latest edition of RAW but continued to spread smiles after the show.

Rhodes took on Drew McIntyre in an action-packed match on the latest episode of RAW. The two men had an epic contest before Solo Sikoa interfered and attacked Cody with the Samoan Spike.

The attack allowed Drew McIntyre to lay out Cody Rhodes with a Claymore Kick for the pinfall win. It was only the second time Cody was pinned since returning to WWE in 2022. His first pinfall loss came against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, where Sikoa delivered a Samoan Spike to The American Nightmare in order to help The Tribal Chief.

Later in the night, Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. Jimmy and Solo continued to beat down the ten-time WWE champion before Cody Rhodes and CM Punk came out after the show went off-air.

Punk cut a passionate promo after RAW went off-air, while Cody was seen taking Jey Uso’s signed shoes to give out to the loudest fans in the arena. Punk led the orchestra, and fans chanted at the top of their voices in hopes of getting Main Event Jey Uso’s autographed personal items.

You can watch the clip below:

A video of the segment was posted by Matt Kempke on YouTube. It shows Rhodes and Uso throwing the shoes in the crowd before the segment comes to an end. It cemented the three men in the ring as the top babyfaces on the red brand.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have a clear path to WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes decided to give up his WrestleMania dream to The Rock a while ago. However, The American Nightmare stood up for himself after he got the backing of his fans and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso a chance to win his first singles title on the latest episode of RAW. The two men seem to be heading into a rivalry for WrestleMania 40.

It will be incredible to see what The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey Uso can pull off at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The babyfaces could pick up the win against the heels at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

