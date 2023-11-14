Cody Rhodes gives "spoiler alert" after WWE RAW goes off-air

Cody Rhodes made a massive tease after tonight's edition of RAW went off the air.

The final match of tonight's RAW was contested for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles, pitting Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day. In a big twist, Drew McIntyre turned heel and attacked Jey with a Claymore Kick. This was enough for Finn Balor to score a pin and a victory for his team.

McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley as the show went off the air. After RAW came to a close, Cody Rhodes gave a "spoiler alert" to the fans in attendance. The American Nightmare hinted that he has friends too. For those unaware, Rhodes is very close to WWE veteran Randy Orton.

"Well spoiler alert, Jey Uso and I have friends too."

Immediately after Cody's statement, the capacity crowd began chanting Randy Orton's name.

Randy Orton has been away from WWE TV for more than a year at this point. The Viper is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling today, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see him back on TV.

Rumor has it that Orton will make his big return at Survivor Series: WarGames. Only time will tell if Orton ends up returning at the mega event and joins the babyfaces in their WarGames battle against The Judgment Day.

Do you think Orton is returning at Survivor Series: WarGames?

