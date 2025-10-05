Cody Rhodes hands WWE Hall of Famer important object before squaring up to The Vision

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the September 26, 2025, edition of SmackDown. Before squaring off with The Brons, The American Nightmare handed Hall of Famer Booker T an important object.On last week's edition of the blue show, Cody Rhodes interrupted Paul Heyman, asking the latter to clear things up on whether he had aligned with Brock Lesnar after Wrestlepalooza or if he was still committed to providing his services to The Vision. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed then came inside the ring, unhappy with Rhodes' comments. The American Nightmare took some more shots at Heyman and The Brons. He then squared off with Reed and Breakker, despite being outnumbered. Their segment ended with Randy Orton coming to his former Legacy teammate's aid.Before taking on 'Big' Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes took his suit jacket off and threw his watch towards WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, asking the latter to catch it.&quot;'T Book' hold the watch. The way you're [The Brons] looking at me. The way you're eyeing me up. Looks like you boys wanna fight, huh?&quot; he said on the show.Check out a clip from the segment below.Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton teamed up against The Brons on this week's WWE SmackDownOn the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton teamed up to lock horns with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the main event of the show. All of the stars involved in the match put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair.In the last stages of the bout, it seemed like Orton's team would take the win, but the contest ultimately ended in The Vision's favor after Seth Rollins came out of nowhere to hit The Viper with a Stomp while the referee was distracted. This helped Reed to hit Orton with a Tsunami and take the win via pinfall.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's future as a tag team in WWE.