Cody Rhodes hangs out with former WWE stars and a heel superstar on his birthday

Cody Rhodes was seen hanging out with former WWE stars Matt Cardona and Cassie Lee. Lee's husband and NXT star, Shawn Spears, was also seen alongside The American Nightmare, among others.
Rhodes celebrated his 40th birthday and was presented with a cake by Jey Uso during the SmackDown taping following this week's RAW. Unfortunately, the former Undisputed WWE Champion's birthday cake was dropped by his long-term tag team partner in a hilarious moment that was caught on camera by members of the WWE Universe.
On Instagram, Rhodes shared glimpses of his birthday celebration. His wife, Brandi Rhodes, was also present, along with Cardona, Spears, Lee, Aaron Solo, Ricky Starks, and others.
"Great birthday, Great People," wrote Rhodes.
Check out Rhodes' post on Instagram:
Sam Roberts discussed the idea of Cody Rhodes possibly turning heel
Cody Rhodes recently teased a heel turn, suggesting that he could turn to the dark side within the next year, or the timeframe could extend to three years.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts discussed the possibility of The American Nightmare turning heel.
"I don't think Cody [Rhodes] was bluffing when he said he doesn't have a time frame on it. Could Cody turn heel at SummerSlam? I suppose he could. He could turn heel in a month or so. It could also take a year. It could also take three years because we're witnessing, effectively simultaneously, stories being told on a micro and a macro level."
Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The two will cross paths in a WrestleMania 41 rematch after Cena dethroned Rhodes to win his 17th WWE World Championship.
The former champion became the new number one contender for the title after winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament by defeating his former Legacy stablemate Randy Orton in the finals at Night of Champions.
