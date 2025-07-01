Jey Uso issues an apology to Cody Rhodes for a major mistake after WWE RAW

Jey Uso has apologized to Cody Rhodes for a mistake he made after this week's WWE RAW. The former World Heavyweight Champion was responsible for dropping his former tag team partner's birthday cake following the show.

Rhodes celebrated his 40th birthday with the WWE Universe, off-air during the taping of SmackDown. Unfortunately, the celebration didn't turn out as expected, as Jey hilariously dropped Rhodes' birthday cake.

On X, he issued an apology to Rhodes and had a hilarious reaction to the video of him dropping the cake. Jey was seen blaming a kid who was in the crowd.

"I blamed the kid so quick !!! My bad Cody dawg -jey"

Check out Jey's reaction and apology on X:

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with WWE's booking of Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso

Cody Rhodes was victorious over Jey Uso in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament last month. However, Vince Russo wasn't pleased with WWE's booking of the match.

Jey lost the match despite connecting with two Superkicks and one Cross Rhodes. Whereas Rhodes was victorious after hitting just one Cross Rhodes. The former writer discussed the imbalance and how the circumstances of the match made Uso appear weak.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo stated the following:

"I don't know if they realize they're doing stuff on purpose, I don't know. But two Superkicks and a Cross Rhodes can't beat Cody. But one Cross Rhodes can beat Jey. That buries Jey. I don't know if they realize that or not. I'm watching this. He gives him two Superkicks, the Cross Rhodes, and Cody pops back up and goes to the corner. Jey, do you not understand that it buries you, bro? Then, Cody does the one Cross Rhodes and it's over."

Jey Uso and Cody are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They also teamed up with one another at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in a win over Logan Paul and John Cena.

