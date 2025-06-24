WWE buries Jey Uso on RAW; wrestling veteran blasts baffling booking decision (Exclusive)

WWE star Jey Uso lost to Cody Rhodes this week on RAW. Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo was disgruntled with the booking, claiming it did a disservice to Uso.
Cody and Jey put on an instant classic in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The hotly contested matchup ended when Cody hit the Cross Rhodes on his opponent for the win. However, the match had it's share of near falls as Jey got painstakingly close to getting the win.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo explained that it took two Superkicks and a Cross Rhodes but Jey Uso still couldn't get the win. However, Cody planted him with just one Cross Rhodes. The veteran writer detailed that this booking buried Jey and the former World Heavyweight Champion lost all credibility.
"I don't know if they realise they're doing stuff on purpose, I don't know. But two Superkicks and a Cross Rhodes can't beat Cody. But one Cross Rhodes can beat Jey. That buries Jey. I don't know if they realize that or not. I'm watching this. He gives him two Superkicks, the Cross Rhodes and Cody props back up and goes to the corner. Jey, do you not understand that it buries you, bro? Then Cody does the one Cross Rhodes and it's over." [From 5:50 onwards]
After the match, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso exchanged a moment of mutual respect. Jey raised Cody's hand in victory and wished him the best.
Cody Rhodes will now face Randy Orton in the finals of the King of The Ring tournament.
