Cody Rhodes' heel turn was subtly set up, says ex-WWE star, after his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes' reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion came to a heartbreaking end at WrestleMania 41 when John Cena won the title. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks The American Nightmare's potential heel turn was set up in Las Vegas.
Cody Rhodes became the face of WWE and the biggest star in the promotion for his work as a babyface upon his return. However, The American Nightmare is no stranger to being a bad guy on television, as his past runs involved villainous antics, and Aiden English thinks management could go back to it if needed.
Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, stated that the fans booing him over John Cena at WrestleMania 41 subtly set up the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel. He added that if the creative team wants, they can use this to turn him to the dark side in the coming months.
"It adds another layer that they don't have to do if you wanted to do a Cody Rhodes' heel turn. You can ignore it; you could kind of just leave it at 'Mania, but it's there if you want it. Something's there if you want it," English said. (From 55:32 to 55:48)
WWE Hall of Famer thinks Cody Rhodes shouldn't return for a while
Cody Rhodes suffered one of the most devastating losses of his career when he lost the title to John Cena in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41. He's yet to appear on television after he left the event in defeat with his family.
Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley expressed that he thinks The American Nightmare should take a while before returning to the weekly product, and give fans a reason to miss him before a grand return.
"I would like to see them wait a while, personally. I would like the whole absence makes the heart grow fonder. Where's Cody Rhodes? We haven't heard from him? What's up with Cody? Now, when Cody finally comes back, we're finally ready to hear from him," Dudley said. (From 11:28 to 11:46)
It'll be interesting to see when The American Nightmare returns to WWE.
