Cody Rhodes' heel turn was subtly set up, says ex-WWE star, after his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes' reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion came to a heartbreaking end at WrestleMania 41 when John Cena won the title. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks The American Nightmare's potential heel turn was set up in Las Vegas.

Ad

Cody Rhodes became the face of WWE and the biggest star in the promotion for his work as a babyface upon his return. However, The American Nightmare is no stranger to being a bad guy on television, as his past runs involved villainous antics, and Aiden English thinks management could go back to it if needed.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, stated that the fans booing him over John Cena at WrestleMania 41 subtly set up the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel. He added that if the creative team wants, they can use this to turn him to the dark side in the coming months.

Ad

Trending

"It adds another layer that they don't have to do if you wanted to do a Cody Rhodes' heel turn. You can ignore it; you could kind of just leave it at 'Mania, but it's there if you want it. Something's there if you want it," English said. (From 55:32 to 55:48)

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Cody Rhodes shouldn't return for a while

Cody Rhodes suffered one of the most devastating losses of his career when he lost the title to John Cena in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41. He's yet to appear on television after he left the event in defeat with his family.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley expressed that he thinks The American Nightmare should take a while before returning to the weekly product, and give fans a reason to miss him before a grand return.

Ad

"I would like to see them wait a while, personally. I would like the whole absence makes the heart grow fonder. Where's Cody Rhodes? We haven't heard from him? What's up with Cody? Now, when Cody finally comes back, we're finally ready to hear from him," Dudley said. (From 11:28 to 11:46)

Ad

It'll be interesting to see when The American Nightmare returns to WWE.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More