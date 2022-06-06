WWE releases official announcement regarding Cody Rhodes Hell in a Cell status following injury

WWE has released an official announcement regarding Cody Rhodes's injury. The statement confirmed that Cody Rhodes will continue with his planned match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a cell.

It was reported earlier on that The American Nightmare had hurt himself in a match in Champaign, Illinois. He then further exacerbated the injury while lifting weights, resulting in a torn pec. WWE confirmed the news on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show. They tweeted that Rhodes's tendon was completely torn while training for the match against The Visionary.

The official announcement read:

...Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Rollins this past Monday on RAW. Rhodes kept this very quiet but on Friday, while weight training in preparation for his match, the tendon tore completely off the bone. Nonetheless, being the man and the competitor that he is, Rhodes has vowed to still face Rollins inside Hell in a Cell tonight.

The intense violence typically inflicted inside the cell could put a further damper on Rhodes's body. Although it's confirmed he'll soldier on through the pain, the WWE Universe is sure to be concerned for his wellbeing.

Could the result of the match change with an injury to Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes has got a long night ahead of him. He faces Seth Freakin Rollins inside the cell with a torn pec he needs to protect. Cell matches are known to be increasingly brutal for anyone who steps inside the menacing steel structure. This injury is bound to make things harder for the Grandson of a Plumber than they already are.

However, it could also make things a lot easier for Rollins. This injury has become a focal point for The King Slayer to target. It seems The Architect will be looking to make quick work out of Rhodes and put this rivalry to bed. These unfortunate circumstances could provide an opportunity for Rollins, sending him on a newly refreshed path post-Hell in a Cell.

Rollins is already the favorite to win the match. Cody already has 2 wins over The Visionary, and Seth is due for a win. It's going to be interesting to see the direction this match goes and if this intense feud between them comes to an end.

