Cody Rhodes helps 39-year-old WWE star retain his title and issues a huge statement 

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 25, 2025 05:50 GMT
Cody Rhodes is back (Image via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes is back (Image via WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes made a surprise return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event and helped Jey Uso retain the World Heavyweight Championship. He sent a message to John Cena and Logan Paul after the match.

Ad

During the bout, The Maverick nailed The Yeet Master with a rolling senton and went for a springboard moonsault but the latter got his knees up. Logan removed the middle turnbuckle pad and Jey tried to go for a suicide dive but ran into a right hand.

Logan Paul went for a buckshot lariat but ate a superkick. The heel sent the babyface into the exposed turnbuckle and did the KO punch but only got a two-count. The world champion hit another superkick and a splash. He went for the cover but John Cena pulled the referee out of the ring and attacked Jey Uso.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cody Rhodes made a surprise return and took out The Cenation Leader. Jey Uso nailed Logan Paul with a spear and hit a splash to win the match. After the bout, Cody Rhodes grabbed a mic and stated:

"You ruined enough! I'm sorry that the John Cena farewell tour rode right through Rhodes country. But I'm back and I'm ready to fight. You got yourself a partner in Logan Paul, I got myself a brother in the World Heavyweight Champion, we'll see you at Money in the Bank."
Ad

This will be The American Nightmare's first match since WrestleMania 41. It'll be interesting to see which team gets the victory.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications