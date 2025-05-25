Cody Rhodes helps 39-year-old WWE star retain his title and issues a huge statement 

Cody Rhodes made a surprise return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event and helped Jey Uso retain the World Heavyweight Championship. He sent a message to John Cena and Logan Paul after the match.

During the bout, The Maverick nailed The Yeet Master with a rolling senton and went for a springboard moonsault but the latter got his knees up. Logan removed the middle turnbuckle pad and Jey tried to go for a suicide dive but ran into a right hand.

Logan Paul went for a buckshot lariat but ate a superkick. The heel sent the babyface into the exposed turnbuckle and did the KO punch but only got a two-count. The world champion hit another superkick and a splash. He went for the cover but John Cena pulled the referee out of the ring and attacked Jey Uso.

Cody Rhodes made a surprise return and took out The Cenation Leader. Jey Uso nailed Logan Paul with a spear and hit a splash to win the match. After the bout, Cody Rhodes grabbed a mic and stated:

"You ruined enough! I'm sorry that the John Cena farewell tour rode right through Rhodes country. But I'm back and I'm ready to fight. You got yourself a partner in Logan Paul, I got myself a brother in the World Heavyweight Champion, we'll see you at Money in the Bank."

This will be The American Nightmare's first match since WrestleMania 41. It'll be interesting to see which team gets the victory.

