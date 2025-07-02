Cody Rhodes' immediate WWE future revealed

Cody Rhodes triumphed at Night of Champions last weekend and became the new King of the Ring after defeating his old friend and mentor, Randy Orton. The Viper came up short for a second year in a row in his quest to become KOTR, while the American Nightmare got a title match at SummerSlam next month, and he will go after John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes has now taken to his X account and posted his next WWE appearances for the month of July. He is scheduled to appear on SmackDown in three consecutive weeks, as he is advertised for the blue brand's shows on July 11, 18, and 25. He will also work four live events, appearing at WWE Supershow on July 18 and 19 in Texas, as well as a week later (July 26 and 27) in Mexico.

After that, he will focus on his rematch with the Cenation Leader, which is expected to be the main event on Night 2 of SummerSlam on Sunday, August 3.

Former world champion confronts Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown (SPOILER)

WWE taped the July 4 episode of SmackDown after the end of Monday Night RAW this week. The show started with Cody Rhodes celebrating his victory at Night of Champions and the opportunity to get a rematch with John Cena.

Orton then showed up and had a segment with his friend, telling him that the only thing that mattered at that moment was to beat the Cenation Leader and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre then showed up out of nowhere and confronted the two babyfaces, making his return to SmackDown after a few weeks off. The Scottish Warrior confronted both Rhodes and Orton, with the latter hitting him with an RKO and going on to face him at Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, July 12.

