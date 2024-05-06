Cody Rhodes includes WWE fan in match at live event

Cody Rhodes hilariously included a wrestling fan in a main event match at a recent WWE Live Event in France. The veteran was also in action yesterday at Backlash and defended his title against AJ Styles.

The American Nightmare successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles this past Saturday night at Backlash. He shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd following his victory over The Phenomenal One.

Rhodes also competed at a WWE Live Event in France this weekend and battled Shinsuke Nakamura. He defeated The King of Strong Style and used a fan's drink as a weapon during the match. The promotion shared the moment on its official Instagram account, and you can check it out in the post below.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and spent the past two years trying to become champion. He finally accomplished his goal at WrestleMania XL by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2.

Cody Rhodes names popular WWE star as potential next challenger

Cody Rhodes stated that he would like to have a match with LA Knight following his victory last night at Backlash 2024.

Speaking at the press conference following last night's premium live event, Rhodes named Knight as someone he wants to get in the ring with. He noted that Knight is also a good guy but there are only so many challengers out there, and there is something about The Megastar that intrigues him.

"There are a lot of folks... I'll tell you one that maybe is a little strange, not that this is gonna sound strange, but I love... man, I could name everybody, but LA Knight is somebody that I look at. Because I get it, 'Oh, they're two good guys!' Well, I understand that, but there's a flavor there, there's something about it. And when you got that fever, you gotta know, you wanna know. There are so many [potential challengers] and there's probably new faces that we don't even know," said Rhodes. [From 21:03 - 21:46]

AJ Styles defeated LA Knight last month on SmackDown to earn his title shot at Backlash. It will be interesting to see if Knight gets the opportunity to challenge Rhodes for the title anytime soon.