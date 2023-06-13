Cody Rhodes could be involved in one of the best things we have seen in pro wrestling, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes could be involved in one of the best storylines fans have ever seen in pro wrestling.

The American Nightmare returned to the company to fulfill his late father and legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes' dream of winning a world championship in WWE. Cody won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he couldn't dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

Eric Bischoff discussed Cody's future in WWE during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani and shared his bold prediction. He was quoted as saying:

"I watched Sunday night when we got here to Tampa with my son , we watched the A&E biography series of Dusty Rhodes. The underdog and the comeback, and that was Dusty’s story. He was a son of a plumber, grew up in Austin, Texas and fought his way up, and became the big superstar. But he never got that WWE title, and now is Cody’s turn."

The former RAW general manager believes that Cody Rhodes will recreate a version of his father's rise to the top.

"I think what we are seeing is a version of that long ride to the top. If I am right, it will be one of the best things we have seen in professional wrestling, creatively. If I am wrong, I am going to be hot. I am gonna be disappointed," Bischoff added. [2:04 - 2:45]

Eric Bishoff also said that he is now only interested in the business aspect of pro wrestling but doesn't watch the shows. However, he praised The Bloodline storyline and argued that WWE did not make a mistake with Cody Rhodes' loss at 'Mania.

Cody Rhodes is reportedly set to face Brock Lesnar again at SummerSlam 2023

The American Nightmare issued a challenge for a rematch against Brock Lesnar after losing against The Beast at Night of Champions 2023. Recent backstage reports have claimed that the two will meet for the final match of their trilogy at SummerSlam 2023.

In the meantime, Cody Rhodes has been involved in an entertaining feud with Dominik Mysterio. He challenged The Judgment Day member for a match at Money in the Bank 2023, which Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley accepted on Dominik's behalf. Both superstars will lock horns next month in London, where Lesnar could make a surprise appearance.

