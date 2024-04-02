"Cody Rhodes did it" - Fans convinced WWE legend confirmed his WrestleMania XL return in latest social media post

The WWE Universe recently took to X/Twitter, convinced that a legend confirmed his WrestleMania XL return in his latest social media post. The name in question is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

According to multiple reports, several legends including Stone Cold Steve Austin are expected to return at The Show of Shows this year. The Texas Rattlesnake's last WrestleMania appearance came at the 38th edition of the show in which he went up against Kevin Owens after the latter disrespected the legend's native state, Texas.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently uploaded a TikTok in which he revealed that someone put a basket full of easter eggs and cold beer in the back of his work truck.

This post caught several fans' attention and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

One fan wrote that they think the surprise basket was given by Cody Rhodes.

A fan noticed that Stone Cold Steve Austin mentioned he got his truck in 2003 which was the last time he faced The Rock in WWE.

Some more fans were convinced that the basket was left behind by Cody Rhodes.

Others thought Stone Cold Steve Austin dropped a huge easter egg for the last time he faced The Rock.

It remains to be seen if Austin indeed makes an appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

Former WWE head writer believes Roman Reigns' title reign "supersedes" Cody Rhodes' "stupid story"

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that he believes The Rock might think Roman Reigns was a much better champion than Cody Rhodes.

"It really depends on how The Rock sees and views Cody Rhodes. I'm sorry if I'm The Rock and I'm on that board and I have say so, to me, Roman is much better a champion of that company than Cody Rhodes," Vince Russo said.

Russo also mentioned that he thinks The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign had more weight than The American Nightmare's story.

"Cody Rhodes is a guy that was chosen by the marks. He was going to be their guy. I don't believe casual fans care about Cody or are fans of Cody Rhodes. I think Reigns with that streak supersedes Cody finishing a stupid story. That's just me bro, that's the way I feel," Vince Russo said.

Many fans believe Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena will make an appearance at WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for their potential surprising returns.

