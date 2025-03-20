Cody Rhodes and John Cena receive a huge message from Triple H ahead of their WrestleMania 41 clash

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41. Triple H hyped up the match on social media with a message aimed at both men.

Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Post-match, he betrayed Rhodes by low-blowing him and aligning with The Rock. Cena, Rock, and Travis Scott brutally beat The American Nightmare to end the historic show.

On X, Triple H hyped up the Rhodes-Cena clash by labeling it "one of the biggest main events in history."

"What you thought you’d never see…is now one of the biggest main events in history. Cena v Rhodes For the Undisputed WWE Championship," wrote Triple H.

Magnum T.A. wants John Cena to prove this one thing to Cody Rhodes before their WrestleMania 41 match

Magnum T.A. wants John Cena to showcase his aggressive nature by destroying a top superstar. He suggested that the 16-time WWE World Champion should step into the ring for a match before WrestleMania 41 and make an example out of someone to put Cody Rhodes on notice.

Speaking on Straight Talk with The Boss, he stated:

"That's why I was talking about he needs to work because I think the next thing he needs to be, you know, because Cody was basically dishing the fact that he's just become a, you know, whining whiner and that he's not the ferocious John Cena of the past. And I, you know, I think he would want to say, 'You know, you think I missed a step? I'm gonna show you exactly where I'm at. And by the way, I got a dance card with so and so tonight and you're gonna see who you're getting in the ring with in WrestleMania. Something like that."

Cena and Rhodes will again cross paths on next week's Monday Night RAW. They were involved in a heated exchange this past Monday.

