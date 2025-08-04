  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Cody Rhodes & John Cena share emotional moment ahead of WWE Champion's last ever SummerSlam match

Cody Rhodes & John Cena share emotional moment ahead of WWE Champion's last ever SummerSlam match

By JP David
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:24 GMT
Cody Rhodes and John Cena. (Photo: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes and John Cena. (Photo: WWE.com)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes shared a heartwarming moment before their Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam. Cena is performing in his last ever SummerSlam match since he's set to retire at the end of the year.

Ad

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, The Last Real Champion turned babyface again after a heart-to-heart conversation with the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Title. They even shared a toast to make up for what happened at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.

In the main event of SummerSlam Sunday, Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his father, Dusty Rhodes, during his entrance. John Cena, on the other hand, completed his babyface turn by having the same energy and colorful entrance he had for the majority of his legendary career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before the match, Rhodes and Cena were standing face-to-face in the middle of the ring. They then shared a lengthy hug, holding an inaudible conversation with each other before trading punches to start the match.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of the match, given the boos that Cody Rhodes received. Nevertheless, John Cena will likely be a babyface for the rest of his farewell run, which is expected to end this December.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications