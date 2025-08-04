Cody Rhodes & John Cena share emotional moment ahead of WWE Champion's last ever SummerSlam match

John Cena and Cody Rhodes shared a heartwarming moment before their Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam. Cena is performing in his last ever SummerSlam match since he's set to retire at the end of the year.On Friday's episode of SmackDown, The Last Real Champion turned babyface again after a heart-to-heart conversation with the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Title. They even shared a toast to make up for what happened at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.In the main event of SummerSlam Sunday, Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his father, Dusty Rhodes, during his entrance. John Cena, on the other hand, completed his babyface turn by having the same energy and colorful entrance he had for the majority of his legendary career.Before the match, Rhodes and Cena were standing face-to-face in the middle of the ring. They then shared a lengthy hug, holding an inaudible conversation with each other before trading punches to start the match.It will be interesting to see the outcome of the match, given the boos that Cody Rhodes received. Nevertheless, John Cena will likely be a babyface for the rest of his farewell run, which is expected to end this December.