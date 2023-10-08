Cody Rhodes just accomplished something major for the first time in 9 years at Fastlane 2023

Cody Rhodes accomplished something for the first time in over nine years at WWE Fastlane 2023. As you may know, he opened the show with Jey Uso in an attempt to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, and they successfully displaced The Judgment Day.

But did you know that this was Cody Rhodes' first Championship win in WWE in a little over nine years? That's right, the last time he won a title in WWE was in September 2014 when he won the Tag Team Titles along with his brother Goldust.

His recent WWE run, which began in 2022 has seen him challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39, but he hasn't won any title until Fastlane 2023.

Expand Tweet

It's a bit of a surprise that the company went with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso as Champions since their alliance has only lasted for a month so far - which is how long The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest were Tag Team Champions.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how long WWE goes with the duo as Champions.

Are you happy to see Cody attain gold in WWE? Or should they have waited for WrestleMania 40 for his rumored match against Roman Reigns?

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.