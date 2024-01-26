Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and other WWE Superstars have a special message for Indian fans

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and several other stars teamed up to send a special message to the fans in India.

In a heartwarming video, many WWE Superstars sent vibrant greetings to India on its Republic Day. These warm wishes, brimming with energy and respect, resonated with millions of Indian fans who adore the hard-hitting action of the wrestling ring.

The Stamford-based promotion expanded its horizons in September 2023 and hosted a monumental Superstar Spectacle show in Hyderabad, India, at the Gachibowli Stadium. This was a grand show for the fans in the country due to the presence of John Cena and several other big names in WWE.

In a video montage shared on YouTube, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov, NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria, Braun Strowman, and Indus Sher members Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga wished the WWE Universe in India a very happy Republic Day.

Check out the video by World Wrestling Entertainment below:

WWE Hall of Famer takes a big shot at Cody Rhodes-CM Punk segment on RAW

Days before the 2024 Royal Rumble, this week on Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare came face-to-face with CM Punk. The friendly interaction between the two men quickly escalated after they took shots at each other.

The WWE Universe embraced the fierce promo battle of The Best in the World and Cody Rhodes ahead of The Road to WrestleMania 40. However, Hall of Famer Bully Ray had a different opinion.

Speaking on an episode of the Busted Open Radio, the 52-year-old WWE legend mentioned he was not impressed with the segment on RAW that featured CM Punk and Cody Rhodes and referred to it as "uninspiring."

"I thought it was an uninspiring draw. It's not just about landing shots and getting that "Ohhhhh" response; it's about some good stuff, and I think we heard the best of Punk and Cody (Rhodes) in those comments ... Other than that, I did not come away, like, 'Whoa, that really blew me away.' ... I thought they kind of ended it flat. When they both left the ring, they were staring at each other, and there was really no buzz in the arena. There was no electricity," Bully Ray said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the 38-year-old WWE Starstar manages to outlast 29 men to punch his ticket to Mania or if CM Punk will be a major thorn in his path to finishing the story.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.