Cody Rhodes is a liar and a manipulator, according to a former WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Ahead of this match, some major accusations were thrown his way by a former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre's feud with Cody kick-started after the former assaulted the latter following their match on the 8th August episode of SmackDown. This attack took Cody out of action for a few weeks. When the American Nightmare returned on the 12th September episode of the blue brand, he challenged the Scottish star to a match at Wrestlepalooza.

Ahead of this match, Drew McIntyre did a sit-down interview with Cathy Kelley on WWE's YouTube channel, where he labelled Cody Rhodes a liar and a manipulator who only cares about the WWE Championship and himself.

"I mean, he said himself, Cody Rhodes is a liar. Listen to his podcast. I know there’s a lot of content WWE, but give it a listen. You know, he’ll admit he lies all the time. He’s a liabetic. He’s got liabetes. He can’t help himself. So let’s move that one on the manipulating aspect. We both have openly said we followed the John Cena approach. Give it my all, sacrifice everything I did. Cody did exactly the same. The big difference between both of us, that he learned to kiss a**e just as good as Cena. He managed to cut off legs from people that get anywhere close to him. Cody Rhodes doesn't care about anything else except that WWE Championship and himself, and everything else comes second."

Drew McIntyre addressed claims that he was jealous of Cody Rhodes

Both Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes' careers followed similar trajectories. They were never main eventers during their initial run with the promotion. However, they returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut and won the World Title. While Drew's first WWE Championship win came in the pandemic era, Cody's was at a more convenient time. However, fans have moved on to the American Nightmare over the years and have rallied behind him during difficult times.

During the same interview, Drew was asked about the allegations that he was jealous of Cody. The former WWE Champion confirmed that he isn't jealous of his Wrestlepalooza opponent.

"The eyes, I’ve always found, are the windows to the soul. You can always tell when somebody is lying by looking them right in the eyes. So do me a favor and zoom that camera right in and look into my eyes right now when I tell you there is not one single thing about Cody Rhodes that Drew McIntyre would ever, ever, ever be jealous about."

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Wrestlepalooza as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

