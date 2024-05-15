Cody Rhodes is more like 2-time WWE Champion than Dusty Rhodes, says Mark Henry

AEW personality Mark Henry believes Cody Rhodes was more like a two-time WWE Champion than his father, the late Dusty Rhodes. The name in question is Ric Flair.

Since 2022, Rhodes talked about finishing his story by becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and in a lot of his promos, The American Nightmare had referenced the late Dusty Rhodes, for whom he wanted to win the coveted title. Cody finally finished his story at WrestleMania XL after defeating Roman Reigns and dedicated the gold to his late father.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry claimed that Cody Rhodes reminded him more of two-time WWE (then WWF) World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair than The American Dream because of The American Nightmare's way of interacting with fans.

"He [Cody Rhodes] hands out the belts. He kisses the babies. He hugs the girls on the way out. High fives all the guys on both sides of the ring. But you listen to his cadence, he reminds me of Ric Flair more than he does Dusty," Mark Henry said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

Mark Henry claimed fans would get to see the "real" Cody Rhodes after his potential heel turn in WWE

In the same edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry talked about how Cody Rhodes would cut a promo after potentially turning heel in WWE. The World's Strongest Man said that fans would get to see the "real" Rhodes after his character change.

"He's doing the puppet thing right now with everybody. 'Look at me, I'm a nice guy.' And then he's gonna do just like I did, 'You all a bunch of puppets, you did what I told you to do! And now, you gonna get to see the real Cody Rhodes,'" Mark Henry said.

Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to face the United States Champion, Logan Paul, in a "Champion vs. Champion" match at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on May 25, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the bout.