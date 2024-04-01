Cody Rhodes could lose twice at WrestleMania XL to set up another huge match, WWE veteran thinks (Exclusive)

The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania XL on April 6. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, The Bloodline must defeat the babyface duo to create more buzz around the title match the next day.

If The Rock and Reigns win, the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Rhodes on April 7 will have a Bloodline Rules stipulation. If they lose, however, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the Reigns vs. Rhodes contest.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo explained to Dr. Chris Featherstone why a victory for The Bloodline is so important:

"It would be a big upset if the babies [Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins] went over because then there's no Bloodline interference. I think you've gotta put the heels over." [5:31 – 5:40]

Russo also believes Rhodes could lose against Reigns to set up a future match between The American Nightmare and The Rock:

"If it is Bloodline Rules, top of the fourth, and Cody's got this thing won, and Rock winds up screwing Cody, bro, what everybody wants right now is Rock and Cody. And again, bro, I'm just going by Cody's promo. So if Rock winds up screwing Cody, now they've got Cody and The Rock. And the stipulation on that could be the only way Cody Rhodes ever gets another title shot at Roman Reigns is if he beats The Rock." [6:01 – 6:49]

Watch the video above to hear more WrestleMania XL predictions from the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

How Cody Rhodes' story could lead to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

If Cody Rhodes loses both matches at WrestleMania XL, Vince Russo thinks the RAW star's attempt to "finish the story" will continue throughout the summer.

He also believes the seeds could be planted for a future match between The Rock and Roman Reigns:

"Now Cody has the one match against The Rock, the only way he gets another shot at Roman is if he beats The Rock," Russo continued. "So now if Cody does beat Roman, now Roman's got heat with The Rock because, 'Bro, if you would have never lost that match, I would have never had to face him again.' I think that could pay off a lot of things." [7:27 – 7:47]

Elsewhere on the WrestleMania XL card, Russo thinks CM Punk should play a different role instead of calling commentary for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins.

What do you make of Vince Russo's ideas? Let us know in the comments section.

