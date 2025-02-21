Cody Rhodes could lose his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, predicts Chris Van Vliet, to either of two legends

Wrestling interviewer Chris Van Vliet has shared a bold prediction about Cody Rhodes losing his Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. He believes one of two former World Champions could dethrone Rhodes, but expressed that it was just a prediction as The American Nightmare's opponent has yet to be determined.

The upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match will determine Rhodes' challenger for The Showcase of The Immortals. John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and CM Punk are confirmed participants in the six-man gimmick match.

On his AskCVV edition of the INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet predicted The American Nightmare would lose his WWE Championship at 'Mania. He speculated that Randy Orton if he returned soon, or The Cenation Leader could be potential opponents. Van Vliet believed the picture would become clearer after the Elimination Chamber PLE.

"I think he [Cody Rhodes] loses it [championship] at WrestleMania. I don't know who it's to. I think that there could be some strong cases here. If Randy Orton comes back in the next few weeks or month or so - Randy Orton, I think [the two] could have an incredible match," Vliet said.

He added:

"Maybe it's John Cena...I think that you could have enough weeks/ month and a half of storytelling to work that in - to him [Cena] having a match with Cody at WrestleMania. But, I think we're really not going to have a clear picture of this till after Elimination Chamber." [From 27:29 to 28:50]

Listen to the full episode below:

Wrestling analyst says former WWE Champion has "no chance in hell" to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Analyst Peter Rosenberg recently shared his two cents on who he believes 100% won't face The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He discussed this on the Cheap Heat podcast.

Peter Rosenberg rejected the notion of Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes main-eventing WWE WrestleMania, claiming it was impossible.

"This Drew and Cody main-eventing 'Mania, I want those minutes back [of discussing the subject]. There's no chance in hell [mimicks Vince McMahon]," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Scottish Warrior emerges victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber to punch his ticket to The Show of Shows.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

