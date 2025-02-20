275 lb top WWE star has "no chance in hell" to headline WrestleMania vs. Cody Rhodes, says analyst

A top SmackDown Superstar will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, analyst Peter Rosenberg recently claimed a 275 lb star had no chance of headlining this year's Show of Shows.

CM Punk, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and John Cena have all reserved their spots in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has also qualified for the anticipated clash after beating Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a qualifying Triple-Threat Match on SmackDown. On a recent episode of his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg discussed the possibility of The Scottish Warrior coming out on top in Toronto.

Not at all sold by the idea, the former 24/7 Champion claimed the 39-year-old major superstar had "no chance in hell" of winning the Elimination Chamber and headlining WrestleMania 41 against The American Nightmare.

"This Drew and Cody main-eventing 'Mania, I want those minutes back [of discussing the subject]. There's no chance in hell [mimicks Vince McMahon]," he said. [20:45 - 20:52]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Peter Rosenberg thinks John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

While Peter Rosenberg disclosed that he was convinced Drew McIntyre would not headline WrestleMania with Cody Rhodes, he stated that only CM Punk and John Cena had a legitimate chance to win the Elimination Chamber Match and earn that title shot against The American Nightmare.

Meanwhile, the WWE analyst predicted that the Leader of the Cenation will be the one fighting Rhodes at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

"I think we're getting Cena [vs.] Cody. I think this was all set for it," he said.

Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently proposed an interesting scenario where Cena ends The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship reign before being forced to relinquish the title after getting injured at the hands of a menacing superstar.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

