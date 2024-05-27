Cody Rhodes is riding high as the Undisputed WWE Champion following his successful title defense at King and Queen of the Ring this past weekend. However, Ryback feels The American Nightmare could drop his gold to 6 ft 4 in superstar Gunther.

The Ring General returned to winning ways after losing his Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. In the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, he controversially defeated Randy Orton to earn a world title shot at SummerSlam.

Speaking on the Ryback TV podcast, the former WWE Superstar said Gunther could dethrone Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in Cleveland this year:

"I see that being a huge match and Cody [Rhodes] would have been champion by that point for a fair bit of time here for a nice first run and then give Gunther a run with it and then Cody chasing it again to maybe win a second time. I'm not against that. It's just all again what the angles are going to be," Ryback said. [From 48:53 to 49:09]

Check out the full video below:

It is worth noting that Gunther is currently working under the RAW brand. He would have to switch brands to face Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cody Rhodes wants to settle the score with former WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes last suffered a singles defeat against Drew McIntyre on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The American Nightmare expressed his desire to get in the ring with the Scotsman again:

"I feel that Drew McIntyre sincerely believes he’s a better wrestler than me, a better athlete. I would love to be in there with Drew one more time, just to find out. There’s a lot of that in my mind right now. I want to find out. So whoever that is, I want to find out. I’m in the spot where I don’t have to make the list. I’m the one who they’re coming after.”

The Scottish Warrior is currently laser-focused on reclaiming his World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest. The two men will face each other at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on June 15 in Scotland.

