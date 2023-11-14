Cody Rhodes made a major mistake during RAW promo, feels  former WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took issue with Cody Rhodes' promo this week on RAW.

The American Nightmare, accompanied by Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, opened the show this week, setting the stage for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023. The Judgment Day also came out soon, leading to a full-on confrontation. Cody guaranteed that he and Jey Uso would dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship later in the night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo pointed out that Cody Rhodes should not have promised the win if they were actually not winning the titles. He explained that the fans start losing trust in babyfaces if they do not deliver on their word time after time.

"I'll tell you, I'm shocked over one thing. Bro, when you are a babyface, you never ever guarantee a victory if you're gonna lose. I mean, Cody guaranteed a victory at the top of the show and I thought for sure that the babies were going over before that. I mean, bro, a babyface has to live up to his word. If he doesn't live up to his word, then that's when the crowd and the fans start losing, you know, getting behind him. I was shocked by that bro," Vince Russo said. [3:02 - 3:42]

Drew McIntyre showed up in the final stages of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship matchup and blasted Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick at ringside. He then sent Uso into the ring, allowing Finn Balor to pin him and retain the titles.

