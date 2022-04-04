Cody Rhodes set to make a return to RAW after six years

WrestleMania 38 Night One is in the books. One of the most talked about moments of the night was the return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare battled Seth Rollins in an exciting contest; it was Rhodes' first match inside a WWE ring after six years away from the company. Fans are now left wondering what's next.

Cody appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast for an interview after his match, where he confirmed that he will be appearing on RAW after WrestleMania where he will "make his intentions clear." This was also corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on Twitter.

The American Nightmare made his return on the Grandest Stage of them All as the "mystery opponent" of Seth Rollins, chosen by Vince McMahon. Despite it being speculated for weeks that the younger Rhodes' brother would appear at WrestleMania, the crowd still went through the roof when the theme song he used in AEW, "Kingdom," was played through the system at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cody Rhodes made his last RAW appearance in a battle royal for the the number one contendership for the United States Championship on the May 2nd, 2016 episode of Monday Night RAW as Stardust. He was eliminated fairly early in the match that was won by Rusev.

"No bad blood" - Cody Rhodes comments on his AEW release

On the same podcast, Cody also discussed his release from AEW and his thoughts on the company going forward.

"I am so proud of AEW, god I am so proud. I am so proud of Matt, Nick, and Kenny, and I really want to see Tony [Khan] move forward. No bad blood in the best of ways and all the respect in the world. But the decision to come here [WWE] was the easiest decision I've ever made," he said (4:00 to 4:17)

Saying it was time to depart and do something more, he credits AEW for providing money and a platform to many wrestlers. He said that he did not want to win the TNT Championship "15 times" and that he had to move on with his career.

Cody Rhodes' last AEW appearance was on the January 26th edition of Dynamite, where he lost a ladder match for the unified TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara.

