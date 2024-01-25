Cody Rhodes makes his intentions clear for WrestleMania 40 ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the town since a new report revealed that The American Nightmare might not finish his story in the coming months. However, he recently spoke about the biggest event of the year and his goals ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Cody Rhodes's WWE return has been filled with highs and lows as he started strong with three victories against Seth Rollins, starting from WrestleMania 38 to Hell in A Cell 2022. However, the biggest loss of his career took place when he faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare has his sights set to once again face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. Speaking exclusively to Bleacher Report, Cody Rhodes spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble event and made his intentions clear that he wants to win the gimmick match and go after Roman Reigns.

"I'm winning the Royal Rumble, and then I think we're supposed to wait and say, 'Hey, this is who I want to challenge,' but if anyone's been watching the story, then they know exactly who I want to challenge and when I want to challenge them, and right the wrong that happened at WrestleMania 39."

He also spoke about other participants in the match.

"As far as CM Punk, that's one of the things that makes ... the Royal Rumble itself so special is CM Punk also feels very strongly and deeply and passionately that he is gonna win the Royal Rumble. I don't know if in the past there's ever been this amount of top talent: Jey Uso, Drew [McIntyre], Sami Zayn, this amount of top stars who are vying for it and have a true opportunity." [H/T - Bleacher Report]

Cody Rhodes will reportedly not headline or finish his story at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE with one goal in mind, which was to finish his story by winning the title that his father, Dusty Rhodes, didn't win during his career with the promotion as an active performer.

According to a new report from Sports Illustrated, fans might have to wait a bit longer as The American Nightmare won't headline or finish his story against Roman Reigns in Philidelphia.

"Multiple sources close to WWE Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque have indicated that Rhodes will not headline this year’s event, nor will he “finish his story” at WrestleMania. But there is still a new chapter to write with a marquee matchup to be had… against CM Punk."

It will be interesting to see what happens next heading into Royal Rumble 2024.

