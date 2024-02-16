Cody Rhodes makes an interesting offer to 13-time Grammy nominee ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has his eyes firmly set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ahead of WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare recently made an interesting offer to a 13-time Grammy nominee heading into The Show of Shows.

Rhodes has become one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based company since his blockbuster return. The American Nightmare has earned the respect of many superstars, including former arch-rival Seth Rollins.

Grammy award-winning artist T-Pain recently took to X/Twitter to post a photo of himself with a WWE title. He accompanied it with a caption for Cody Rhodes to finish the story.

The post caught the attention of the WWE Universe and made it to Rhodes’ social media feed. The American Nightmare wasted little time in reacting to it. He posted it on his Instagram story and accompanied it with a famous line from T-Pain’s hit single ‘Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin'),' which was released in 2007.

"Hey let me buy you a drink," Cody Rhodes shared.

You can check out a screenshot of Cody Rhodes’ Instagram story below:

T-Pain has reacted to a few storylines in the past. However, it looks like the Grammy award-winning artist has endorsed Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and finish the story at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare will walk into another WrestleMania with fans supporting him. However, this could be his last chance to defeat The Tribal Chief and take the coveted title away from him.

Cody Rhodes could pull off double duty at WWE WrestleMania 40

Fans recently saw The Rock return to the Stamford-based company to steal Cody Rhodes’ thunder. The Great One looked ready to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before Cody came in to take back what was rightfully his all along.

The American Nightmare could pull off double duty at WrestleMania 40, along with a couple of top superstars. Fans could see Rhodes team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match on the Night One of WrestleMania 40.

The Night Two could then feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Rollins will face the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match at The Show of Shows.

Will The American Nightmare finally finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

