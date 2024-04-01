Cody Rhodes makes a promise to fans after getting attacked by The Rock on WWE RAW last week

Cody Rhodes was in action at this Sunday's house show in Syracuse, New York despite suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Rock earlier this week on WWE RAW. The American Nightmare also sent a message after his victory in the main event.

Cody will be in action on both nights of WrestleMania XL as he will team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag match on Night 1 and challenge the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2. The American Nightmare was attacked by The Brahma Bull this past Monday on RAW with the latter leaving him bloodied to close the show.

However, Rhodes still made it to this week's Road to WrestleMania live events in Manchester and Syracuse on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The former AEW star defeated Drew McIntyre in Street Fight at both shows. After his victory over The Scottish Warrior in Syracuse, Cody addressed the crowd, promising them that the next time he will be in the city, he will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The American Nightmare also wished the fans a happy Easter.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock will be present on WWE RAW

The WrestleMania XL go-home edition of RAW will feature all four of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock ahead of their big matches at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The American Nightmare was brutally attacked by The Brahma Bull last week and one can expect him to strike back this time. However, his task won't be easy as Roman Reigns will also be by his cousin's side.

Cody Rhodes will also have to keep a close eye on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa as the duo are also likely to appear on the red brand along with other members of the Bloodline. Jimmy will face his twin brother Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL while Solo is currently without a match.