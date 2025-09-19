  • home icon
Cody Rhodes makes special appearance ahead of Wrestlepalooza

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 19, 2025 01:12 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes is set to compete at Wrestlepalooza this weekend. Ahead of this match, he has made a very special appearance outside WWE.

Cody has been involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre ever since the latter took him out with a vicious Claymore on the August 8, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Following this assault, Cody was not seen on TV for a couple of weeks. However, he returned to SmackDown on September 12 to save Randy Orton from a similar attack. The American Nightmare then challenged the Scottish Psychopath to a match at Wrestlepalooza.

Ahead of his match with Drew McIntyre, the Undisputed WWE Champion has been busy. He recently posted a clip on social media showing him making an appearance at the ESPN studio. He captioned it as follows:

"Got to hang with the @espnfamily today ahead of WrestlePaLOOOOOOZA! #Wrestlepalooza," wrote Cody.

Check out his tweet here:

Bill Apter explains why Cody Rhodes has to win at Wrestlepalooza

Cody Rhodes' match against Drew McIntyre is one of the most anticipated bouts at Wrestlepalooza. This is because the Scottish Psychopath is going to try to pull off every move in his arsenal to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. This could quite possibly be one of the American Nightmare's toughest challenges.

Speaking on his UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter picked Cody to win at Wrestlepalooza because Drew will just come back a better heel after losing.

"I got Cody Rhodes, and I'll tell you why. Drew McIntyre can get beaten every match, every time, and he comes back just as heelish, just as great, and it doesn't matter if he loses. He is still Drew McIntyre. But they're gonna, Cody has gotta be put over."

It will be interesting to see if Bill Apter's prediction about this Undisputed WWE Championship match will come true at Wrestlepalooza.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
