Cody Rhodes makes special appearance ahead of Wrestlepalooza

Cody Rhodes is set to compete at Wrestlepalooza this weekend. Ahead of this match, he has made a very special appearance outside WWE.Cody has been involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre ever since the latter took him out with a vicious Claymore on the August 8, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Following this assault, Cody was not seen on TV for a couple of weeks. However, he returned to SmackDown on September 12 to save Randy Orton from a similar attack. The American Nightmare then challenged the Scottish Psychopath to a match at Wrestlepalooza.Ahead of his match with Drew McIntyre, the Undisputed WWE Champion has been busy. He recently posted a clip on social media showing him making an appearance at the ESPN studio. He captioned it as follows:&quot;Got to hang with the @espnfamily today ahead of WrestlePaLOOOOOOZA! #Wrestlepalooza,&quot; wrote Cody.Check out his tweet here:Bill Apter explains why Cody Rhodes has to win at WrestlepaloozaCody Rhodes' match against Drew McIntyre is one of the most anticipated bouts at Wrestlepalooza. This is because the Scottish Psychopath is going to try to pull off every move in his arsenal to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. This could quite possibly be one of the American Nightmare's toughest challenges.Speaking on his UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter picked Cody to win at Wrestlepalooza because Drew will just come back a better heel after losing.&quot;I got Cody Rhodes, and I'll tell you why. Drew McIntyre can get beaten every match, every time, and he comes back just as heelish, just as great, and it doesn't matter if he loses. He is still Drew McIntyre. But they're gonna, Cody has gotta be put over.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Bill Apter's prediction about this Undisputed WWE Championship match will come true at Wrestlepalooza.