  • Veteran explains why Cody Rhodes needs to be booked to win at WWE Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

Veteran explains why Cody Rhodes needs to be booked to win at WWE Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:21 GMT
What is next for Cody Rhodes? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Cody Rhodes? (via WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes is set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza in a singles match. While McIntyre is significantly bigger than Rhodes physically, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks the booking must be in the American Nightmare's favor.

The Scottish Warrior has often lost important matches, but has managed to maintain his star power. This, according to Bill Apter, allows him to be the fall guy against major names to elevate them. At Wrestlepalooza, the same principle may be applied again, with Triple H booking the American Nightmare to take the win.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated:

"I got Cody Rhodes, and I'll tell you why. Drew McIntyre can get beaten every match, every time, and he comes back just as heelish, just as great, and it doesn't matter if he loses. He is still Drew McIntyre. But they're gonna, Cody has gotta be put over."
You can check out the full video here:

Cody Rhodes is the main WWE star now, feels Mark Henry

According to Mark Henry, Cody Rhodes has already replaced major names like Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

Speaking on Busted Open, the World's Strongest Man stated:

"Cody is the guy right now. He's the guy. He's on all the banners. John Cena had his run. Brock Lesnar had his run as the champion. And I love that match. I love the fact of what it says and where it's going, but when you talk about who's the guy, that's usually the guy that's in the main event."
As of now, only time will tell how the match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will pan out, and whether Drew will take another major loss in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Shubhajit Deb
