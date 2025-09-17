Veteran explains why Cody Rhodes needs to be booked to win at WWE Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza in a singles match. While McIntyre is significantly bigger than Rhodes physically, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks the booking must be in the American Nightmare's favor.

Ad

The Scottish Warrior has often lost important matches, but has managed to maintain his star power. This, according to Bill Apter, allows him to be the fall guy against major names to elevate them. At Wrestlepalooza, the same principle may be applied again, with Triple H booking the American Nightmare to take the win.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated:

"I got Cody Rhodes, and I'll tell you why. Drew McIntyre can get beaten every match, every time, and he comes back just as heelish, just as great, and it doesn't matter if he loses. He is still Drew McIntyre. But they're gonna, Cody has gotta be put over."

Ad

Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

Cody Rhodes is the main WWE star now, feels Mark Henry

According to Mark Henry, Cody Rhodes has already replaced major names like Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

Speaking on Busted Open, the World's Strongest Man stated:

"Cody is the guy right now. He's the guy. He's on all the banners. John Cena had his run. Brock Lesnar had his run as the champion. And I love that match. I love the fact of what it says and where it's going, but when you talk about who's the guy, that's usually the guy that's in the main event."

Ad

As of now, only time will tell how the match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will pan out, and whether Drew will take another major loss in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!