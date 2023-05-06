Cody Rhodes makes a statement after vicious assaults over the last month

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes vouched to take down his WWE Backlash opponent Brock Lesnar. He continued his road to "finishing the story" following vicious attacks by the latter.

The American Nightmare failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since Cody's return to WWE, his only aim has been to win the prestigious gold title for the legacy of the Rhodes family.

However, the 37-year-old wanted a rematch against Reigns on RAW after Mania', but the champion and Paul Heyman denied him that opportunity. He was allowed to get an impromptu tag team partner to take on The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa.

To everyone's surprise, Brock Lesnar came to team up with Rhodes, but that backfired on the latter. The Beast Incarnate assaulted Cody Rhodes brutally, which took a divergence to become a world champion.

Ahead of WWE Backlash tomorrow, he has promised to leave Puerto Rico with an extension to thank the fans. Rhodes asserted that he would get back on the road to finish his story and claim his kingdom by defeating Brock Lesnar.

