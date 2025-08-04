Cody Rhodes makes subtle hint about his heel persona after SummerSlam win

Cody Rhodes has once again scaled the mountain as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He defeated John Cena at SummerSlam.

Cody and Cena put each other through a war at SummerSlam. The Street Fight got brutal as the minutes dragged on, and both stars used every foreign object at hand to decimate each other. Finally, Rhodes reigned supreme, after John failed to kick out of the third Cross Rhodes of the match.

Cody Rhodes showed up at the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show to talk about his win. He mentioned that he respected everyone's opinions about an attitude shift. However, the star claimed that going heel went against every fiber of his being.

"I mean it with the utmost respect. A lot of people have thought about maybe I change my attitude a little bit. Maybe I take a different direction. I'm gonna tell you. It goes against everything in my body to do that."

Fans in the background started shouting "Homelander" on hearing Cody's remarks. Homelander is the main antagonist of the comic book-turned TV series, The Boys. The star then added a note that the fans controlled everything.

"Homelander is a terrible person, he is a terrible person. I'll tell you this, though. I'll tell you this. Years ago, I made the mistake of saying, 'Hey, I won't, I will.' I tried to take it out of people's hands. Here's the truth. You control our show. You have always controlled our show." [From 50:45 onwards]

The landscape in WWE has changed drastically after SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes is once again the champion, but the premium live event also marked the return of Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see the fallout from the event in the coming weeks.

