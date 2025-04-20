Cody Rhodes makes surprising claim about John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes sent a message to John Cena ahead of their clash tonight at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of the show.

The champion sat down with Michael Cole for an interview ahead of his title defense against The Cenation Leader. The 39-year-old admitted that he was still a Cena fan, but had to defeat him tonight at The Show of Shows.

"I'm still a John Cena fan. I can't go out at WrestleMania 41 and be his fan. I have to be the one that beats him. I have to win," said Rhodes.

Cena emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn the title match against Rhodes. The legend then sold his soul to The Rock and unleashed a brutal attack on his WrestleMania opponent at the PLE.

Rhodes and Cena have had several promos together on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The two stars met in the ring this past Friday night on SmackDown, and Cena hit Rhodes with a cheap shot.

The 47-year-old went for an Attitude Adjustment, but the champion escaped and connected with a Cross Rhodes in the middle of the ring. Only time will tell who wins the Undisputed WWE Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

