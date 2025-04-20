Cody Rhodes will beat John Cena tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41 for one single reason, says veteran

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in a massive match against John Cena tonight at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Layla recently predicted that The American Nightmare would emerge victorious for a single reason.
Earlier this year, The Franchise Player returned to the Stamford-based company to embark on his farewell tour. He won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Show of Shows. The now-villainous legend will step inside a WrestleMania ring for the final time in his career tonight to attempt to capture his 17th world title and break his and Ric Flair's record for most world championship reigns recognized by WWE.
Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla disclosed that she believes Cena will pass the torch to Rhodes tonight at WrestleMania. She claimed The American Nightmare needs the win because he has many years left in his career as the face of the company:
"I don't see them giving the title to Cena cuz he's not, you know what I mean? It's gonna be Cody, and then I think something's gonna happen where it's gonna lead to Cody's new opponent, and then be something else. That's just my opinion. And I think Cody needs to win, to be honest with you, because he's the face of WWE right now, so he needs that to, you know, project him to go on for another how many years he has left in his career. So, I'm gonna go with Cody," she said. [1:39:54 - 1:40:26]
WWE analyst also thinks Cody Rhodes will beat John Cena
On his Cheap Heat podcast, analyst Peter Rosenberg predicted that Cody Rhodes would find a way to defeat John Cena and retain his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
The 45-year-old claimed The Franchise Player could then go after the World Heavyweight Championship:
"I think Cody finds a way here, and I think, at some point, John gets, maybe John gets the other title. Maybe John turns and takes out Gunther for title 17 or Jey Uso," he said.
Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso on the first night of WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if Cena eventually challenges the former Bloodline member.
