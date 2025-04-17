John Cena to lose to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania; will chase top title in scenario proposed by WWE analyst

A WWE analyst recently predicted that John Cena would lose to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He proposed a scenario in which The Franchise Player would then target another title after The Show of Shows.

Ad

Rhodes has held the Undisputed WWE Championship since WrestleMania 40. He will now defend the title against Cena at this year's Show of Shows. The Leader of The Cenation earned his title opportunity after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber last month. That same night, the 47-year-old legend turned heel for the first time in over two decades, as he attacked The American Nightmare and aligned with The Rock. Although many fans and experts expect John to capture his 17th world title this Sunday, Peter Rosenberg has speculated otherwise.

Ad

Trending

On his Cheap Heat podcast, the 45-year-old claimed that Rhodes would find a way to beat Cena at WrestleMania. He suggested The Franchise Player could then go after the World Heavyweight Championship after the premium live event.

"I think Cody finds a way here, and I think, at some point, John gets, maybe John gets the other title. Maybe John turns and takes out Gunther for title 17 or Jey Uso," he said. [49:23-49:35]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Jonathan Coachman thinks WWE has spoiled the result of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman addressed the upcoming clash between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

The former Interim RAW General Manager claimed WWE had accidentally spoiled the result of the match by advertising Cena's appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania. He stated that The Franchise Player would not be on the red brand's show if he lost to The American Nightmare on Sunday night.

Ad

"Every single RAW After WrestleMania, at least, that I've been involved in, they used to make us drive, and now it's in the same city. So, it's going to be at T-Mobile. If you can't sell 17,000 tickets after WrestleMania with all those people in town, then what are you doing? So, why do you need to advertise that John Cena is going to be there on Monday night, which now that they [sic] have. So, to me, they're screaming to the world because John Cena would never show up in reality if he lost to Cody Rhodes on Sunday night, would he?"

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Cena leaves Allegiant Stadium a 17-time World Champion.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More