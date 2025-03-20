Cody Rhodes' massive blunder on WWE RAW; Veteran draws damning Stone Cold Steve Austin connection

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a massive mistake on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, believes wrestling veteran Vince Russo. The American Nightmare came face to face with John Cena on the red brand show.

After John Cena turned heel and obliterated Cody Rhodes alongside The Rock, he finally came face to face with The American Nightmare on this week's RAW. Cena first addressed the crowd, blaming them for his character change. The 16-time World Champion also broke several hearts by saying that he was breaking up with the WWE Universe, as anything he did was never enough for them.

The Undisputed WWE Champion called out Cena for complaining and asked him to bring back the version of himself that fans looked up to. Much to everyone's surprise, Rhodes did not attack the 16-time World Champion, despite what the latter did to him at Elimination Chamber.

During a recent edition of Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, the former WWE writer compared Cody Rhodes to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Attitude Era, saying that he believed if someone had attacked The Texas Rattlesnake, he would have reacted differently compared to Rhodes.

"Then people always say to me, 'Oh, the Attitude Era was overrated.' You know what bro? Imagine that happening to Austin, imagine somebody kicking Austin in the balls, beating him with a strap, busting him open, punching him in the head, puncturing an eardrum, and Austin coming out there the first time he sees the guy and doing nothing, imagine that bro," he said.

Vince Russo also highlighted The American Nightmare's big mistake, saying that the latter should have attacked John Cena in the parking lot itself instead of just calling him out for complaining in front of fans.

"Freaking Cody Rhodes should have been waiting at that back door with a baseball bat when that car pulls up he should have been beating the sh*t out of the windshield the headlights the hood, the entire car dragging Cena out of the car but that's your comeback? 'You're a whiny b*tch?' Who's the b*tch bro? He kicked you in the balls and you didn't do nothing," he added. [2:57 - 3:52]

Check out the podcast below:

Tommy Carlucci explains what he does not want to see between Cody Rhodes and John Cena ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci said he did not want to see any type of physical altercation between Cody Rhodes and John Cena ahead of their clash at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"They should never touch, Coach. These guys should not have physcial altercation, anything going on, not until WrestleMania. That story has to be told. They should not have physicality at all every time they go one-on-one," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena and Cody Rhodes' interactions going into The Show of Shows.

