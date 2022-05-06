Cody Rhodes names former WWE Champion as dream opponent

RAW star Cody Rhodes recently named AJ Styles as his dream opponent.

This Sunday, Rhodes is all set to face Seth Rollins at the upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash. On the latest edition of RAW, The American Nightmare interrupted Rollins' Appreciation Night and engaged in a war of words. The former member of The Shield attacked Rhodes, who hit him with the Cody Cutter.

Rodes is featured on the upcoming episode of the Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE released a few extra clips wherein The American Nightmare participated in the rapid-fire "30-Second Shot Clock" game.

During the game, Rhodes named The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania his favorite match, Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia his favorite arena to perform in, and AJ Styles his dream opponent. Additionally, he was asked to name his favorite theme park rides, fast-food burger, and favorite TV show of all time, among others.

Rhodes returned to WWE at 'Mania 38, defeating Rollins in a singles match. The former Intercontinental Champion recently highlighted his interest in bringing back his father's iconic "winged eagle” championship belt to WWE.

Cody Rhodes and the Nightmare Bar

Since his return to WWE last month, Cody Rhodes has been on an impressive streak.

Rhodes has a Nightmare Bar in his house where he winds down hectic post schedules and travels due to work.

In an additional clip from the upcoming episode of the Broken Skull Sessions, The American Nightmare talked about the features of the Nightmare Bar. He added that it was a place for close friends and him to get together and watch old wrestling:

"So, when people come into the Nightmare Bar, that's a spot that we're not talking about current wrestling, not talking about our own stuff, let's watch old wrestling at home because there's TVs all over. That's one thing that they hooked me up with real nice and I'm stalking the bar currently right so we've got a nice little half wine cellar connected to it." (from 00:28 to 00:47)

Check out the clip below:

The second-generation superstar will once again clash with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash.

