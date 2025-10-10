Cody Rhodes names stars who could replace him in WWE 

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:33 GMT
Cody Rhodes. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Cody Rhodes has named stars who could step up and replace him in WWE. The Undisputed WWE Champion has been pushed as the face of the company since his return in 2022 and has adopted the QB1 moniker.

However, during the recent episode of SmackDown, Rhodes kicked off things to address his upcoming match at Crown Jewel. The American Nightmare will face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a Champion vs. Champion match at the premium live event.

In the promo, Rhodes said that the QB1 nickname is shared by stars of the WWE locker room, and others are ready to step up, if he fails to do so.

"It's a nickname and it's a shared nickname at that. As much as I like to be a leader, as much as I want to be a leader, this team that WWE has assembled is the greatest team it's ever assembled. And on any given night, if I'm not pulling my weight, there is somebody who can step up and there is somebody who can do it," he said.
He then named the stars who could replace him in that spot. He mentioned the likes of Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and others.

"I'm gonna go ahead and name some names..I am talking about superstars like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, hell I'm pretty much sure I'm talking about CM Punk," he added.
Cody Rhodes said Seth Rollins is becoming like Roman Reigns

During the opening segment, Cody Rhodes acknowledged Seth Rollins' role in him completing his story at WrestleMania XL.

The Visionary was instrumental in helping Rhodes finally vanquish the Tribal Chief to win the WWE Championship.

Rhodes said that today Rollins is becoming the type of man he helped him take down. With The Vision, Rollins has been dominating proceedings on RAW and is eyeing more control with his faction.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
