Cody Rhodes' new WWE name confirmed following heel turn tease

Cody Rhodes recently sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe as he teased a heel turn ahead of his match against John Cena at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare has also unveiled a new name for himself before potentially embracing a villainous role.

Rhodes bounced back from his WrestleMania 41 loss by winning the King of the Ring tournament. The former AEW EVP now has a chance to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship as he will face John Cena for the title at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare has also seemingly teased a heel turn ahead of the match, and many believe that he could finally go down the dark path to win back the title.

Cody Rhodes also has new merchandise. His famous weight belts are now available in a much different black design, which could further indicate a heel turn. Furthermore, "Atlanta Nightmare" is written on the belt, confirming the former Royal Rumble winner's new name.

It should be noted that Rhodes hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and thus could change his name from The American Nightmare to The Atlanta Nightmare if he indeed embraces his villainous side.

Cody Rhodes has been WWE's biggest babyface since his return

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 after making a name for himself around the world. The American Nightmare has received tremendous love and support from fans and is one of the company's biggest babyfaces.

It was reported a while back that The Rock wanted The American Nightmare to turn heel and align with him instead of John Cena. While the plans could not come to fruition at that time, many speculate that the turn will finally take place at SummerSlam, where Rhodes will face The Cenation Leader in a rematch from WrestleMania 41.

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour and is unlikely to be a negative character for the entirety of it. Cena could return to his former self at The Biggest Party of the Summer, with Cody Rhodes taking his place as the top heel in WWE.

