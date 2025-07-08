Cody Rhodes shares a message to fans ahead of SmackDown

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is among the most beloved babyfaces in professional wrestling. The American Nightmare recently shared a message on social media dedicated to his fans.

The 40-year-old defeated Randy Orton at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event to become the 2025 King of the Ring. In addition to winning the crown, Rhodes also punched his ticket to a title match at SummerSlam. He will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Earlier today, Cody Rhodes took to his X/Twitter account to thank his fans for sticking by his side. The SmackDown star noted that he loved them for it. Cody added that he was excited for what's next.

"Don’t flinch. Thank you all for riding with me all this time. Love you for it. Excited for what we do next," he wrote.

WWE analyst comments on Cody Rhodes potentially turning heel

Cody Rhodes opened up about the possibility of him turning heel in an interview last month. WWE analyst Sam Roberts shared his take on what The American Nightmare had to say.

In an earlier edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that Rhodes was being honest when he stated he was unaware of when he was going to turn heel. The 42-year-old opined that it could happen anytime, from as soon as SummerSlam to taking as many as three years.

"I don't think Cody [Rhodes] was bluffing when he said he doesn't have a time frame on it. Could Cody turn heel at SummerSlam? I suppose he could. He could turn heel in a month or so. It could also take a year. It could also take three years because we're witnessing, effectively simultaneously, stories being told on a micro and a macro level," he said.

Cody Rhodes has never defeated John Cena in a singles match. He will walk into SummerSlam hoping to change the statistic and win back the Undisputed WWE Championship he lost to the veteran in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

