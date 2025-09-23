Cody Rhodes’ next challenger could be 40-year-old star, suggests ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes retained his title against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza this past weekend. The American Nightmare has defended his title against the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, and Logan Paul since his first title win against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

With McIntyre losing clean at Wrestlepalooza, Cody would need a new challenger after his programme with Seth Rollins for Crowl Jewel is over. Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo recently claimed that the promotion is likely gearing up former World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso, as Cody's next challenger.

While talking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated that the 40-year-old's recent tease at a heel turn might set him up to be the next to challenge Cody Rhodes. He criticized that WWE built Jey up as a huge babyface and would undo all of that just because they didn't build another challenger up for Rhodes.

"The fans were booing Jay Uso when he speared LA Knight. And, you know, again, like I said, bro, the fact that they do not have an opponent for Cody, and is that the reason why? So, because you didn't book properly and you didn't have an opponent set up for Cody, all that time and energy you put into yeeting and the entrances and the little kids and the merch and out in the hallway, all that is going to be a race because we don't have an opponent for Cody." Russo said.

Jey Uso has been dropping subtle hints that he could turn heel soon enough. He recently speared LA Knight out of nowhere and has been having disagreements with his brother, Jimmy Uso, lately. Jey has been trying to follow in Roman Reigns' footsteps as the Tribal Chief and could officially be given the moniker once Reigns returns to WWE.

