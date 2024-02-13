Cody Rhodes' next opponent will be a dominant 6-time Champion on RAW

Cody Rhodes is the main figure on the Road to WrestleMania 40 as he will headline Night 2 of The Grandest Stage of Them All. His next match will be on RAW against a dominant six-time Champion.

Last week on the red brand, Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura once again - this time in a Bull Rope match. After the bout, Drew McIntyre came out to attack him and make a statement, with Sami Zayn coming to his aid.

Six-time Champion Drew McIntyre announced backstage on RAW this week that he will be facing Cody Rhodes next week on the RAW before Elimination Chamber 2024 and vowed to make him miss WrestleMania like he did to CM Punk.

McIntyre has been a menace ever since his heel turn in November of 2023. He has been one of the most interesting parts of WWE TV and admitted that he finds his current character far more interesting than any previous versions of himself.

It is unclear whether WWE has finally reached an agreement to re-sign McIntyre - and fans will be hoping that it's a top priority taken care of.

The deal that McIntyre is on is reportedly set to expire soon after WrestleMania 40 - making it a bit of an urgent matter.

It's likely that The Scottish Warrior was given an offer but is just holding out until he gets a more satisfactory deal.

