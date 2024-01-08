Update on Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status - Reports

There has been an update on Drew McIntyre's contract negotiations with WWE.

McIntyre suffered another heartbreaking loss during the Day 1 edition of RAW last Monday night. The veteran battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship but once again came up short. Rollins had already previously defeated McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023 last November to retain the title as well.

Rumors have been swirling about Drew McIntyre's contract situation with the promotion for some time now. Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently conducted a Q&A and was asked if McIntyre appearing on television regularly meant that he had signed a new deal with the promotion.

Mike Johnson disclosed that he had not heard anything of McIntyre inking a new WWE deal despite his regular appearances on RAW. PWInsider has also previously reported that the former champion's current deal is set to expire soon after WrestleMania 40 in April.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre reveals what is next for him following WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre took to social media earlier this week to reveal what is next for him following his heartbreaking loss to Seth Rollins last Monday night on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW.

The 38-year-old shared a video from his gym and noted that he does not know what is next for him after failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship once again. The veteran has had a ton of success in the promotion, but recently, that has not been the case.

McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but both of his title reigns occurred during the pandemic. The veteran never got to share the moment with fans in attendance and now appears to be despondent after his latest loss to The Visionary.

"I just need a second. Since we're filming, I've got all the messages, sorry if I have not replied. I've seen what everybody has been saying. What is next for Drew McIntyre? Monday was all or nothing and the honest answer is that I don't know. Cut," he said. [From 00:08 - 00:37]

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior also failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther on multiple occasions in 2023. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the former champion on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will ultimately re-sign with WWE or go elsewhere in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.