3 wrestlers who may join WWE in 2024 and 3 who may leave

2024 has a lot in store for the wrestling world, especially in WWE. While fans may witness some pleasant surprises heading into the Stamford-based promotion, some may feel the opposite as the months progresses.

It has been shared that several contracts of WWE stars will expire this year. While most of them will likely renew and remain with the company, others believe the stars are just waiting until it runs out. However, this is also the case for some wrestlers outside World Wrestling Entertainment.

For this list, we will look at three wrestlers who could join WWE and three more who might leave this year.

#3. Who could leave WWE: Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

Rumors surrounding Drew McIntyre's potential exit to WWE ran rampant after failing to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship. Although he returned at Money in the Bank in July 2023 and became a prominent name in the company, it might be for his final run.

The Scottish Warrior has been eyeing winning a World Title and was placed recently in one against Seth Rollins. However, he failed to defeat The Visionary. With reports stating that his contract might be up around WrestleMania, it would be interesting to see his position in the company by then.

#3. Who could join: Giulia

One of the things the Stamford-based promotion may be working on this year is their women's division. Although it has improved, there's still much focus to put on it. This is why it's no wonder if they decide to add more female stars to their roster, like Giulia.

Giulia ranked second in 2023's PWI's Women 250 list and a titleholder in NJPW and Stardom. When asked about potentially moving to WWE, she stated that she still has things to do in Japan.

However, Dave Meltzer also noted that her deal with Stardom will expire in March 2024. The Stamford-based promotion has also had more partnerships with Japanese promotions, and this could already soften up the negotiations with Giulia.

#2. Who could leave: Jinder Mahal

Expand Tweet

Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion, but his recent run in the company hasn't been the best. The Stamford-based promotion previously put him with Indus Sher in NXT, but the stable has not been utilized. Jinder's recent appearance for the company was even just used for The Rock's return.

It wouldn't be surprising to see if Jinder would move on from the company as his contract expires this year. He might want to utilize other offers, especially after creating a name in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#2. Who could join: Andrade

Expand Tweet

One person is heavily rumored to be already on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion is Andrade. He has been competing in AEW for the past two years, and Tony Khan recently confirmed that he is already a free agent.

Fans are convinced he is already on his way back as his former WWE partner Zelina Vega tweeted a cryptic post stating that she has a secret. He might even show up at the first SmackDown of the year.

#1. Who could leave: AJ Styles

Expand Tweet

A major name the Stamford-based promotion could lose this year is AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One signed a contract in 2019. This will end in 2024, and a big payday. However, this might not be enough to keep him in the sport.

When talking about the 2019 contract, Styles revealed that it would be the last one he would sign. Despite this, he also said it would be the best place for him as his family could watch him in it, and it was the best move for his career.

#1. Who could join: AJ Lee

AJ Lee has been sharing cryptic posts regarding a return to the ring soon, especially now that CM Punk is also back. She was recently seen training in the ring with her husband, and although she said she remains retired, her tease says otherwise.

Lee could return during this year's Royal Rumble, but another dream match fans want to see is a mixed tag team match between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Punk and AJ.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.