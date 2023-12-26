"Dream match," "Take my money" - WWE fans react to potential AJ Lee return bout

WWE fans have reacted to a potential dream match if AJ Lee were to return to the company.

Lee signed with WWE in 2009 and spent six years with the promotion. She captured the Divas Championship three times during her tenure in the Stamford-based company. She is also a successful author and spent a couple of years working with WOW (Women of Wrestling) before her departure earlier this year.

In her personal life, Lee is married to controversial star CM Punk. The 45-year-old spent seven years away from professional wrestling before his return during the second episode of AEW Rampage in 2021.

Unfortunately, Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling was a disaster, and he was fired following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series in November 2023 and announced that he would compete in the Royal Rumble in January 2024.

A wrestling fan recently pitched a potential dream match for AJ Lee if she were to return to WWE. The fan suggested that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch team up to battle CM Punk and AJ at Backlash in France next year.

Fans took to Instagram to react to the potential dream match, and most stated that they would like to see it happen next year, as seen in the image below.

Fans react to a potential dream match next year.

WWE legend Teddy Long claims AJ Lee will not be returning anytime soon

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently suggested that AJ Lee would not be returning to the company anytime soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long shot down the idea of a mixed tag team involving Punk, Lee, Rollins, and Lynch. Long stated that there is more than enough to work with between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, and there doesn't need to be anyone else added to the rivalry.

"I think you are just jumping the gun. I don't think the girls are gonna be involved at all. Not right now. Not gonna say never, but not right now. Because there is too much that they can get out of those guys. They don't really need to involve the girls. There is so much there that they can do without 'em... Why waste that? Save that for later, and that may pull you out of the hole." [From 08:37 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

AJ Lee has not competed in a match since the March 30, 2015 edition of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran decides to return to the promotion down the line.

Would you like to see AJ Lee return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here