3-time WWE champion won't be returning anytime soon, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

While WWE has a tendency to bring back retired and inactive superstars to get a big reaction from fans, Teddy Long thinks a particular name's return is less than likely for the time being.

The superstar in question is AJ Lee. After CM Punk's return, many fans believed that the three-time WWE Divas Champion could also be making her way back to the active scene. Her husband, CM Punk himself, also mentioned her name.

Considering the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Punk, some have questioned whether this could be the segway to a mixed tag team match involving AJ Lee and Becky Lynch. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shot down the idea.

"I think you are just jumping the gun. I don't think the girls are gonna be involved at all. Not right now. Not gonna say never, but not right now. Because there is too much that they can get out of those guys. They don't really need to involve the girls. There is so much there that they can do without 'em... Why waste that? Save that for later, and that may pull you out of the hole." [8:37 onwards]

Booker T thinks another WWE Superstar is similar to AJ Lee

While AJ Lee is no longer active in the wrestling scene, another Superstar is seemingly packing the same punch, according to Booker T.

Cora Jade has been moving up the totem pole in NXT lately. Her talent has been heavily praised by Booker T, who stated on his Hall of Fame Podcast:

“The thing with Cora is you could tell she’s a star. She’s going to be a player in the business. Even once she gets to the main roster, there’s something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different than most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just herself and unapologetic. [Jade is an] ‘I’m going to go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’ type of girl," he said.

As of now, fans will have to see when Cora Jade will end up on the main WWE roster.

