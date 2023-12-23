Current WWE Superstar set to compete overseas for a major title

WWE is all set for the coming year as three blockbuster weekly television events are set to kick the year off for the company. Meanwhile, another shocking announcement was made as a certain wrestler from the promotion is set to compete overseas for a major championship.

All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) is one of Japan's oldest wrestling companies, dating back to 1972 when Giant Baba established it following his split from JWA. The company has produced many memorable matches and stars over the past few decades and is looking forward to ending and starting the new year with a bang.

Today, on AJPW's official X (Twitter) account, promotional material was released where President Fukuda was seen talking to a representative of WWE who will be sending a superstar to compete for the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship. The only information provided in the video is that it is going to be a NXT wrestler.

"The assassin that President Fukuda is trying to make into a Triple Crown Champion for 1.3 is an NXT player! ? Is it true, President Fukuda? Are you okay, President Fukuda? !"

Expand Tweet

Former 7-time WWE champion also wrestled for NOAH in 2023

Earlier this year, Shinsuke Nakamura returned to WWE and was drafted to Monday Night RAW for the first time in his career. He turned heel after a while and feuded with Seth Rollins on the red brand.

After receiving numerous title shots against the World Heavyweight Champion, The King of Strong Style finally lost the feud at Fastlane 2023 in a Last Man Standing match.

After the event, he teased a new rival for weeks which turned out to be Cody Rhodes. However, he was absent from weekly television for a while at the beginning of the year.

While fans speculated injury, he went to NOAH while working with the Stamford-based promotion. He wrestled the Great Muta for the promotion and defeated him at the beginning of 2023 at Noah The New Year 2023.

Who will be the NXT wrestler to compete outside of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here